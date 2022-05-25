RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the Richmond man who was fatally shot in the city’s Fairfield Court neighborhood over the weekend.

Shon Jordan, 30, was found with gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Phaup Street on May 22 after officers responded to the area just before 10 a.m., police said.

Jordan was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of Jordan’s death.

Police has asked anyone with information to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

