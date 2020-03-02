Police ID victims killed in apartment complex parking lot double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police has released the identities of two men found shot to death in the parking lot of a Southside Richmond apartment complex last month.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway around 3 a.m. on Feb. 25 after receiving a call about random gunfire. When officers arrived, they located two men who were found unresponsive in the parking lot of a small apartment complex. Both had been shot, police added.

The two shooting victims were identified as Letron A. Franklin, 26, of Henrico and James M. Winston, 66, of the 1500 block of Columbia Street in Richmond.

Detectives believe “several people were present at the time of the shooting,” and ask anyone with information to come forward by calling (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

