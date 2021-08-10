Police identify 20-year-old killed during East Belt Boulevard double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were shot on East Belt Boulevard on Friday evening. Police have now identified the man killed during the shooting.

According to Richmond Police, 20-year-old Herbert Thompson, Jr., died at the scene of the shooting.

The other victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide an update on her condition.

Police were called to the shooting just before 6:15 p.m. on Friday. There they found the male victim. The woman who was shot had driven herself to the hospital for treatment.

