Police identify 26-year-old killed on Richmond Highway

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC0 — Richmond resident Christopher Barnes, 26, was shot and killed near the intersection of Richmond Highway and Chicago Avenue on Monday night.

Richmond Police announced that Barnes was the shooting victim on Wednesday.

According to police, he died at the scene of the crime. They said he had a gunshot wound and the Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

No suspect information has been provided by police at this time. Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events