Police identify 51-year-old shooting victim found outside Richmond convenience store

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

Authorities said 51-year-old Hassan Dixon was found dead outside of the Carolina Express convenience store in Richmond.

The deadly shooting happened in Henrico County just before 7 p.m., near the intersection of Parkview Avenue and Laburnum Ave in the 600 block of E. Laburnum. Dixon left the scene and drove himself to Carolina Avenue and Meadowbridge Road. He was later pronounced dead.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved.

Authorities said that Dixon was in a sedan when another adult man arrived on a bike. The two had an interaction that resulted in shots being fired into Dixon’s vehicle, Henrico police said in a release Wednesday.

The suspect left the scene on their bike towards Richmond-Henrico Turnpike on Laburnum Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing black tennis shoes with white soles, dark longer-styled shorts, a grey hooded sweatshirt, a baseball hat with a white top and dark brim with a circular sticker, and a camouflage backpack.

Henrico Police is leading the homicide investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Detective Rosser at (804) 501-5247. You may also call Metro Richmond Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit tips online at www.P3Tips.com. Both methods may be anonymous.