Police identify homicide victim in Whitcomb Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department identified 50-year-old Timothy B. McMorris as the homicide victim in Monday night’s shooting in Whitcomb Court.

Police responded to the 2300 block of Bethel Street around 8:30 p.m. on Monday for several reports of a shooting. According to a press release, once on scene they found three adult males with gunshot wounds. McMorris was found out of a residence and pronounced dead at the scene. The two other males are both recovering at the hospital.

Prior to police arriving, two other shooting victims were taken to the hospital. One victim is an adult female with non-life threatening injuries and another is a teenage male with life-threatening injuries.

Police also found three cars and two residences damaged by gunfire in the area.

The police do not have a description of the suspect yet.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

