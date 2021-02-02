Police identify man found dead at the Mechanicsville Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of Sunday’s homicide on Fairfield Way.

The victim has been identified as Jaquon Mitchell, a man in his thirties.

Police said at about 4:28 p.m. officers were called to the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for the report of a person shot. When they arrived, police found Mitchell down and unresponsive in the eastbound lanes of Fairfield Way at the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Officials said Mitchell suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department said the Medical Examiner will determine Mitchell’s cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.