Richmond Police identify man shot and killed on Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the man killed on W Broad Street early Saturday morning. The victim was Cory Hines, a male in his 30s.
Police responded to calls for a shooting in the 2200 block of W Broad Street just before 2 a.m. on Saturday. Hines was found on the scene with gunshot wounds, a private vehicle took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have now determined that the shooting took place in the 2000 block of W Broad Street and are looking to identify a suspect.
Anyone who saw anything on W Broad Street near the intersection of N Allison Street is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 and (804) 385-7269 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
