Police identify teen shot to death at Richmond McDonald’s

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have identified the victim in last week’s shooting at a McDonald’s.

According to authorities, at around 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, officers responded to the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a person shot. Police found Ja’Shawn Pressley suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

Pressley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives told 8News Sierra Fox that they do not believe it was a suicide. A death investigation is ongoing.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

