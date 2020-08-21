Police identify victim in Blue Ridge Avenue Homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department identified the victim in last night’s homicide at the 5400 block of Blue Ridge Avenue as Damon L. Teach.

The police responded to a report of a person down around 10:30 p.m., according to a press release. Officers located Damon Teach on arrival, he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

LATEST HEADLINES: