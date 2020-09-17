Police identify victim in Wednesday night shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead after being shot at the 1900 block of Redd Street on Wednesday. The Richmond Police Department has identified the deceased as Marquis B. Bushnell, a male in his 30s.

Police responded to calls of a shooting around 7:45 p.m. Upon arrival, Bushnell was found by police on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the homicide. RPD asks that anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

