Police identify victim of Holly Springs Avenue homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of Tuesday’s homicide on Holly Springs Avenue.

The victim has been identified as Frederick Boatwright, 30, of Richmond.

Police said they responded to the 800 block of Holly Springs Avenue at 3:19 p.m. on Aug. 10, for a shooting. When officers arrived they found Boatwright suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone who was in the area between 2:30 to 3 p.m. to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.