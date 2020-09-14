Police identify victim of homicide on East Blake Lane

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A male in his 20s was killed in a shooting on Friday at the 00 block of East Blake Lane. According to the Richmond Police Department, the victim has been identified as Jeremiah Darden Jr.

RPD says officers responded to a report of a person shot at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11. Upon arrival fficers found Darden in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. Darden was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Hull Street and East Broad Rock Road. Detectives ask that anyone driving this busy intersection at the time of the shooting who may have observed a suspicious situation or people to contact them.

RPD asks that anyone with information about this incident to call Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

