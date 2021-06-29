Police identify victim of Sunday’s fatal Shockoe Bottom shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of Sunday’s fatal shooting in Shockoe Bottom.

The victim has been identified as Kendall Forbey, 28, of Richmond.

Police said an officer heard gunshots at about 2:45 a.m. in the 200 block of North 20th Street. They found Forbey suffering from a gunshot wound, unresponsive in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

RPD added this shooting happened when clubs in the area were closing, and ask anyone who was in the area who might have seen or heard something to contact detectives

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at 804-646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.