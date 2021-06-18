Police identify victim of Tuesday’s fatal shooting on Bethel Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of Tuesday’s fatal shooting on Bethel Street.

Police said the victim is Keyron Haskins, 27.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Bethel Street at about 3:42 p.m. on June 15, for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, police said they found Haskins on the curb, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

RPD said the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes G. Bailey at 804-646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.