Police identify victim of Tuesday’s fatal shooting on Richmond Highway

Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Richmond Highway Tuesday morning. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of Tuesday’s fatal shooting on Richmond Highway.

The victim has been identified as Eric Powell, 39, of Richmond.

Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway for a report of a person shot at 4: 26 a.m. on Sept. 21. When officers arrived they found Powell suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but died of his injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app can also be used.