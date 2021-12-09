Police identify victim, suspect in Wednesday’s Hillside Court homicide

Police have arrested Wilhelmina Valentine, 31, of Richmond and charged her with manslaughter and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. (Photo: Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim and suspect of yesterday’s homicide on Rosecrest Avenue.

The victim has been identified as Eric Valentine, 34, of Richmond.

Police have arrested Wilhelmina Valentine, 31, of Richmond and charged her with manslaughter and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Rosecrrest Avenue for the report of a person down just before 8:10 a.m. on Dec. 8. When police arrived they found Valentine in a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was down and unresponsive.

Wilhelmina Valentine, 31, of Richmondy. (Photo: Richmond Police Department)

Valentine was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with more information about this homicide to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell by calling 804-646-5324 or contacting Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones can also be used.