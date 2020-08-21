Police identify victims in Hopewell double homicide

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police department has identified the man and woman killed in Hopewell on Thursday afternoon at the 1300 block of Central Avenue.

According to a press release, the male victim was 39-year-old Julian Emmanuel Sharpe of the 1300 block of Central Avenue and the female victim was 39-year-old Elisa Scott of the 3700 block of Paul Karnes Drive.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Central Avenue after a call about shots being fired at 2:30 p.m on Thursday. The officers discovered Sharpe deceased at the scene and Scott later succumbed to life-threatening injuries after being transferred to a hospital.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Central Avenue, been in the area at the time or have any information to provide, to contact Lead Detective Kate Williamson of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

LATEST HEADLINES: