Police identify Virginia woman found along I-80 in Pennsylvania, deem death homicide

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police have identified the body of a woman discovered along Interstate 80 on Sunday and say they are treating the death as a homicide.

Officials say her name was Rebecca Landrith. Landrith was 47-years-old from Virginia and was known to have had ties to western states like South Dakota and Utah.

The investigation is ongoing, and is now being treated as a homicide.

Landrith was found by Pennsylvania State Police after officers were called to I-80 eastbound mile marker 199 at the off-ramp, Sunday morning. They say body of a was found woman laying on the shoulder. According to police paperwork, the victim was wearing blue maternity jeans, a purple shirt with a black leather jacket, but no socks or shoes.

