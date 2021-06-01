Police identify woman who died Saturday, Henrico man faces strangulation charge

Henrico man faces strangulation charges after the death of a woman on Coxson Road.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)—Henrico police have identified the woman who was pronounced dead at a home along Coxson Road.

Henrico Fire, EMS and police responded to Coxson Road near Eubank Road after receiving a report for a medical emergency around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Family members flagged down first responders to give aid to Brandy Myers, 44, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Houston Myers Sr., 54, in connection with the investigation. He was charged with strangulation.

Police said this is a death investigation and are waiting for the cause of death from the State’s Medical Examiner’s office.

Myers is being held at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office-Jail West without bond.