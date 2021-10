The scene outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods store at Southpark Mall. Photo: Will McCue/8News

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Several Colonial Heights Police vehicles were stationed outside a Dick’s Sporting Goods store at Southpark Mall on Saturday night.

Officers are investigating an alleged stabbing involving a juvenile.





The department posted on social media that the mall remains open, and that shoppers can expect to see officers in the area for the next several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.