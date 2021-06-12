Police in Fredericksburg investigating stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday morning that injured one person.

Officers responded to the Dunning Mills Inn on Jefferson Davis Highway just before 3 a.m. and located a victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for the injury.

The suspect in the incident has not been located and is described as a male wearing all black and a black mask. If you have any information about this incident, contact Fredericksburg Police at (540) 373-3122.