Police in Powhatan asking for public’s help in identifying those responsible for vandalizing local golf course’s property

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Powhatan are looking for information on who is behind some vandalism that occurred at a county golf course.

The course in particular wasn’t specified on the Powhatan Crime Solvers Facebook post informing the public about the incident.

Crime Solvers says someone kicked in the door to the course’s shed and stole two golf carts. The two carts were recovered but were noted to have been badly damaged.

If you know anything about what happened, call Powhatan Crime Solvers at (804) 403-4357.