Police in Prince George want to identify suspect in shoplifting and hit and run incident

Photos of a suspect wanted for shoplifting and hit and run at a Prince George truck stop. (Photo: Prince George County Police/Facebook)

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince George County are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a shoplifting and hit and run suspect.

The suspect, described as a black female with shoulder-length braided hair wearing blue jeans, dark shoes and a white face mask, took several items from the Love’s Travel Stop (7200 County Drive in Disputanta) on Aug. 24 without paying for them.

Suspect vehicle in hit and run at a Prince George truck stop. (Photo: Prince George County Police/Facebook)

Police say the suspect entered the store bathroom and changed clothes and wrapped her hair up prior to shoplifting the items.

On her way out, the suspect struck another vehicle in the parking lot then fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver or white late 1990s, early 2000s model Honda Accord with tinted windows. The license plate was not clearly picked up by store surveillance.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspect, contact Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777, or anonymously using the P3 app.