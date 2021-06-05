Police in Richmond investigating overnight vehicle vandalism

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect or suspects in connection to vandalism that occurred in the Highland Park Southern Tip neighborhood.

Officers say numerous vehicles in the neighborhood had their tires slashed.

Resident Keith Jones had three of his car’s tires slashed. He told 8News he anticipates $500 in damage was done.

“The lady across the street woke me up and said you need to come out here, they slashed everybody’s tires,” he said. “I just bought the car, haven’t had it two weeks.”

Alicia Brown expressed her frustration at the situation. She paid to have her tire fixed Saturday morning.

“I’m out $233 for a tire that didn’t need to be slashed. No it did not,” she said. “First of the month, everyone has paid their bills and they’re kinda short right now. Who needs to have this kind of expense going on for stupidity?”

If you have any information about this vandalism, contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or use the P3 app.