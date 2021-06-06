Police in Richmond investigating Sunday morning homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officers in Richmond are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in the city’s southside.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Logandale Ave. not far from McGuire VA Medical Center to reports of a person shot at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound once on scene. The Richmond Police department had no further details about the victim.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or use the P3 app.