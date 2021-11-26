Police in Richmond led on pursuit of stolen vehicle, chase ends near shooting scene

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officers with the Richmond Police Department were led on a chase of a stolen vehicle through Richmond’s Southside on Friday night.

The pursuit eventually ended on Harwood Street in Richmond’s Southside with one person taken into custody.

Officers chased the stolen vehicle down Rosecrest Avenue, where a shooting incident occurred moments earlier, before ending on Harwood.

If anyone has additional information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 app.

