Police: Infant dead after attack by family dog in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are conducting a death investigation after a child was killed in an apparent dog attack early Monday morning.
Police said they were called to the first block of Scotland Road around 3:15 a.m. for the attack and found the child and dog, a German shepherd mix, dead.
Investigators say the child had injuries that were consistent with a canine attack. The preliminary investigation showed the infant and their parents were sleeping in the same bed when they were awakened by a large amount of motion. Police say the child’s father observed the “extensive injuries” to the child and immediately “euthanized” the canine.
Police are still investigating and say the parents are fully cooperating. The dog had not been previously aggressive, the family says.
