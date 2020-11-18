CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are investigating a shooting after a wounded man arrived at Chippenham Hopsital Tuesday night.
Police believe it happened in the 4800 block of Whetstone Road.
The victim, who police say was suffering from a gunshot wound, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
LATEST HEADLINES
- As states impose new social restrictions, families weigh options to celebrate Thanksgiving
- StormTracker 8: Diminishing winds & cold tonight
- Police investigate after man arrives at Chesterfield hospital with gunshot wound
- Charges pending against driver who led VSP on fiery trailer chase in Hanover County
- Sen. Lindsey Graham facing criticism for conversation about ballots with Georgia’s Secretary of State