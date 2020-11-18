Police investigate after man arrives at Chesterfield hospital with gunshot wound

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are investigating a shooting after a wounded man arrived at Chippenham Hopsital Tuesday night.

Police believe it happened in the 4800 block of Whetstone Road.

The victim, who police say was suffering from a gunshot wound, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.