COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting investigation is underway in the city of Colonial Heights, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Colonial Heights Police officers are conducting the investigation in the area of Lakeview Avenue and Cabell Drive, the post said. There is currently a heavy police presence in the area.

Everyone is advised to avoid the area while the investigation is occurring. If you live in the area, police ask you to remain inside until the scene is deemed safe.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated once more information is available.