STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Declaration Drive as a homicide.

According to a press release from the department, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 10:36 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at an apartment building on Declaration Drive.

The deputies, with the assistance of bystanders, provided first aid to the man who was shot until medics arrived, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the victim.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Stafford Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.