PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning.

Police are in the 2200 block of County Drive at the American Inn after responding to reports of a person being shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found someone suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to treat their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg Police at (804) 861-1212