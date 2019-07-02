Police ID man killed in Whitcomb Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating after two people were shot in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court overnight.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2300 block of Bethel Street around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Once on scene, police say they found a man, identified as 27-year-old Tyrell J. Thomas, who was dead.

About 15 minutes later, another victim, who was also shot on the 2300 block of Bethel Street, arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

At this time, police have not said whether the shootings are related.

No suspect information is currently available.

