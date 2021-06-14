Police investigating after 2 teens shot, one fatally in Portsmouth over the weekend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a teen is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Portsmouth.

Police in that city said in news release on Sunday that they’re searching for two people of interest.

The shooting occurred early Saturday evening. The two male teens were found found with life-threatening gunshot wounds following a 911 call. Both were taken to hospitals.

Police said that detectives have surveillance photos of two unknown individuals who are considered persons of interest.

Correction: An earlier version of this report misidentified the shooting victims. The Portsmouth Police Department reported updated information.