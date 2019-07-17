Police investigating after man assaulted in Shockoe Bottom

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating after a man was assaulted in Shockoe Bottom overnight.

At 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to 18th and Grace streets to investigate a reported stabbing.

Officers found a 25-year-old man with an apparent non-life-threatening puncture wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.  All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events