Police investigating after man assaulted in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating after a man was assaulted in Shockoe Bottom overnight.

At 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to 18th and Grace streets to investigate a reported stabbing.

Officers found a 25-year-old man with an apparent non-life-threatening puncture wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.