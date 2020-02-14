Police investigating attempted armed robbery at Petersburg CVS

A woman wearing a blue shirt, red pants and a hat walked into the CVS and handed a note to the clerk while displaying a firearm, police said. The woman was reportedly with a male companion, who was seen outside the CVS near a dark colored sedan.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Petersburg and Prince George County are investigating a shooting and attempted commercial robbery on Thursday.

According to Petersburg police, officers responded to reports of an attempted armed robbery at a CVS Pharmacy in the 2100 block of S. Crater Road. Within minutes, authorities learned of a shooting victim who walked into the emergency room of Southside Regional Hospital.

A woman wearing a blue shirt, red pants and a hat walked into the CVS and handed a note to the clerk while displaying a firearm, police said. The woman was reportedly with a male companion, who was seen outside the CVS near a dark colored sedan.

The man appeared to be wearing a black jogging suit with white stripes and white tennis shoes, police said. Both suspects left the area in an unknown direction after the failed robbery attempt.

Petersburg police later confirmed the shooting took place in Prince George County, where local authorities have taken over the investigation.

If anyone was in the area of the Attempted Armed Robbery, you are asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwwide Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by going to P3tips.com.

