RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a crime involving a stolen car on Wednesday, May 25.

Police said officers responded to the 2400 block of Boulevard in Colonial Heights in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim’s purse – containing their credit cards – was inside the car.

Police said the suspect who stole the car later used the credit cards at a gas station in Richmond. The photos police provided below show the suspect in the convenience store in Richmond.

If you have any information about this individual police ask for you to contact Senior Detective Chris Velasquez at 804-520-9329 or by email at velasquezc@colonialheightsva.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660