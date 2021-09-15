Police investigating alleged dognapping, as two six-week-old puppies stolen from litter in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are asking for help locating two puppies stolen from the Highland Park area.

The puppies, both six weeks old, were taken from their litter shortly before 9 a.m. on Sept. 8.

Officers responded to Pensacola Avenue to a call of breaking and entering when they discovered the dognapping.

Richmond Police are asking anyone buying or selling puppies, as well as the veterinarian community, to alert authorities if they happen to see any pups resembling the ones taken.

If you know anything about this incident, contact Detective Bruington of the Fourth precinct at (804) 646-6619 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You may also submit anonymous tips using the P3 app.