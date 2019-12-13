Police investigating armed robbery at Hopewell Family Dollar

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Hopewell says a man robbed a Family Dollar Thursday night.

It happened at the store located in the 1000 block of Elm Street.

According to police, the man walked into the convenience store, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the clerk. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the robber ran away.

No one was injured.

Police described the suspect as 20-30 years of age, standing 5’8-5’10 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, long sleeve gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head with a black mask covering his face, and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2284.

LATEST STORIES: