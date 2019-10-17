Police investigating armed robbery of Prince George County business

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are looking to identify a man suspected of robbing a business in Prince George County last month.

A suspect, described by police as a black male around 5-feet-10 inches to 6-feet tall, was armed with a handgun when he robbed the ClickZ in the Crossings Shopping Center, police said.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect displayed the handgun when he robbed an employee of cash. The suspect, according to police, was seen leaving the scene in a white or silver, four-door sport utility vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also remain anonymous by using our P3tips app.

