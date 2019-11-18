Police investigating Ashland bank robbery

The suspect, whose picture was shared by Ashland police, reportedly left without displaying any weapons. No injuries were reported, police said.

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Hanover County are investigating a bank robbery in Ashland on Monday afternoon.

The Ashland Police Department posted on its Facebook page that at 2:45 p.m., an unknown man entered the BB&T in the 700 block of England Street and handed a note demanding money to the clerk.

No additional information, including the amount stolen or if money was indeed taken, was provided.

Anyone with any information about this crime should call 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

