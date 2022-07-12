VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Police are currently investigating a potential bomb threat at Regent University’s campus.

The bomb threat was called in shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to Virginia Beach Police Department.

Regent University Police Department, in partnership with Virginia Beach Police Department and state authorities, are reportedly working together to investigate the bomb threat.

“Other college campuses have recently received bomb threats,” said Regent University spokesperson, Chris Roslan. “Security teams are sweeping the campus and the campus community will be advised when it is safe to return to the campus.”