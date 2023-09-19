HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A man found shot Monday night in the front yard of a Henrico home later died at the hospital, police said.

The victim, identified as D’Wayne L. Crawley, was found Sept. 18 with apparent gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home in the 1400 block of Southbury Avenue in Henrico’s Varina District, according to police. Officers were initially called to the area for a reported “suspicious situation.”

Crawley, a Henrico County resident, was 51 years old.

A homicide investigation is underway.