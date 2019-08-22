Police investigating double shooting in Fulton Hill neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting investigation is underway after two people were found shot in the city’s Fulton Hill development.

Police tell 8News the double shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Fulton Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officers say one person was found shot in the street and another person was found shot inside a nearby home. Police believe the person shot in the home was a bystander.

One victim was in their late teens and another was in their late 40s, according to police. Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say no suspect information is available, but a dark-colored SUV, an early 2000s model, was seen leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (804) 780-1000