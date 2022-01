RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — One person is in the hospital after a stabbing on Fairfield Ave Sunday afternoon.

Richmond Police received a call just after 5 p.m. Sunday about a stabbing on the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue. According to Richmond Police, when officers arrived they found a person suffering from a stab wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.