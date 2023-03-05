RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man found with an apparent gunshot wound in South Richmond died from his injuries on Sunday, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Harwood Street just before 6 p.m. after Richmond police received a report of a shooting in the area.

A man, who was not identified, was found in the area with “an apparent gunshot wound” and later died at the hospital, police said. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.