Police investigating gas station robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a BP Gas station.

Police said a male suspect entered the business at 4224 Beulah Road at about 10:48 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, displayed a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of money. There were no injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’9’’ tall, weighing between 140-160 lbs. He was wearing a red bandana over his nose and mouth, Gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.