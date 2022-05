HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a Henrico home was shot at multiple times Thursday night.

Henrico Police said the home is located in the 2000 block of Eagle Trace Terrace, and was shot at multiple times around 8 p.m. None of the occupants in the home were injured.

Police said detectives are on scene, and the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone who may have information in reference to this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.