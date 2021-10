CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are looking for the person who shot into a car with people inside early Sunday morning.

Officers say the incident occurred near Perdue Springs Loop sometime before 12:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but the search for a suspect is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251.