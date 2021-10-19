Police investigating KKK flyers distributed over weekend: ‘Hate has no place in Henrico County’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some residents in Henrico County’s Varina and Fairfield districts received flyers promoting the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan between Oct. 15 and 17.

The flyer listed the names of Confederate generals and threatened recipients saying “commies, you took down statues, you’ll be took down too.” After listing contact information, the flyer ended with “100% Americanism – Pray for white Americans.”

The Henrico County Police department is now increasing patrols in the neighborhoods where people received these flyers along with “suspicious bags.” Police Chief Eric English is calling on anyone with information to call the police department at (804) 501-4810 or (804) 501-5000.

“Hate has no place in Henrico County,” English said. “The safety and well-being of our community is the top priority of Henrico Police and acts of intimidation will not be tolerated.”

County Manager John Vithoulkas had a similar response to the flyers. Vithoulkas said he and the county “deplores and condemns these leaflets and their twisted message of white supremacy.”

He called on Henrico residents to look out for each other and support one another.

Our spirit of inclusion, love and community will always triumph over messages of division and hate,” Vithoulkas said.

Over the last few years, there have been similar incidents in Henrico County, around 100 were passed out in the Bluebell Court area in 2019 and in 2017 recruitment flyers were dropped off in a Highland Springs neighborhood.